Hipop hooray for masterful Mullins again in the Ebor?

Hipop De Loire bids to follow in the hoofprints of Absurde when he lines up in the Sky Bet Ebor for Willie Mullins.

Famously now the champion British jumps trainer alongside his perennial Irish crown, Mullins again has his sights on the Knavesmire as he seeks a third Ebor after collecting 12 months ago, thanks in no small part to a magical Frankie Dettori ride on Absurde.

Mullins – who first struck in the big handicap with Sesenta in 2009 – could again have bookmakers running for cover with German recruit Hipop De Loire, who was second over hurdles on his stable debut at Galway and will have the assistance of Colin Keane in the saddle.

The son of American Post does have Flat credentials, having taken Listed honours when trained by Michal Borkowski, and assistant trainer Patrick Mullins is confident the seven-year-old will be competitive.

“His work at home is very good, he ran very well in a hurdle race for us at Galway. He was beaten by another highly-rated Flat horse in Jackfinbar,” he said.

“Absurde got beat in a hurdle at Galway before winning the Ebor last year, so that’s not a bad prep! He’s run on good ground on the continent, so we are hopeful he will go on it.

“He’s been given a mark of 102, which obviously says his form is strong, and like I said, his work has been good, so we feel he is competitive off that mark and having the Irish champion (jockey) Colin Keane is a big plus.

“There’s huge prize-money, people aim for it and obviously the stamina of the race opens up to jumps’ trainers as well with the mile and six around York.”

Burdett Road has been targeting this race since a setback ruled him out of the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The four-year-old, who was a winner at Royal Ascot when trained by Michael Bell before switching to James Owen, made his reappearance on the level in the John Guest Racing Handicap at the King George meeting, finishing less than four lengths behind the winner in fifth.

Owen is sure there is improvement to come from that reappearance and said: “He’s great, I couldn’t be happier with him. I was pleased with his comeback run at Ascot, he settled well and stayed on well at the line.

“He looks to have come on massively for that, he had a racecourse gallop last week which has hopefully put him spot on. I’m happy with the draw, very happy with that, and it’s all systems go. I can’t wait for Saturday. He’s entitled to improve a lot from the Ascot run.

“This has been his target since we had that minor setback and he had a nice break. The Gredley family (owners) wanted a crack at the Ebor, it’s good prize-money and they want to support it, and hopefully try to win it.”

My Mate Mozzie’s handler Gavin Cromwell hopes to add his name to what has been a growing list of Irish-trained winners in recent years, with five of the last 10 renewals going to runners from the Emerald Isle.

“I think he will be reasonably suited to the race and hopefully there’s a steady pace in it,” the Danestown trainer said.

“A little bit of rain would be no harm to take the sting out of the ground. As expected, it is a very competitive race, but I hope he will be competitive in it.

“I suppose I would have probably preferred to have a lower number (drawn 13), but it is what it is and we will have to leave it in the hands of Gary Carroll (who was successful aboard Sesenta). He knows him, he’s ridden him plenty, so it’s definitely a positive.”

Runner-up to the rapidly-improving Crystal Black at Royal Ascot, Epic Poet will be attempting a mile and three-quarters for the first time and trainer David O’Meara admits the trip will be an unknown for the five-year-old, who is drawn in stall 16.

“He’s in good form. I think it does (draw make an impact), if you’re wide you have to decide to go forward and hope to get in, or take back and maybe end up too far back, so I do think it will make a huge difference,” said O’Meara, whose charge was last seen finishing fifth here in the John Smith’s Cup.

“I hope he stays the trip. It’s more of an unknown than a concern – if it works, brilliant, and if it doesn’t, then we know.”

O’Meara has a second representative through Iron Lion, while Aidan O’Brien has booked James Doyle for Queenstown and Yorkshireman William Haggas looks to Naqeeb to give him what would be a cherished first Ebor.

Also of note is Brian Ellison’s Northumberland Plate winner Onesmoothoperator aiming to emulate Sergeant Cecil in adding the Ebor to his victory in the ‘Pitmen’s Derby’ at Newcastle.