Hitman on target at Haydock to book King George ticket

Paul Nicholls considers Hitman a serious rival to stablemate Bravemansgame in the King George VI Chase following a dominant display at Haydock.

The Ditcheat handler has saddled a record 12 previous winners of Kempton’s Boxing Day showpiece and Bravemansgame is as short as even money to add his name to the roll of honour.

But Hitman – second on his seasonal reappearance in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree and part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson – threw his hat into the ring by completely outclassing his rivals on Merseyside, with Nicholls of the opinion stable jockey Harry Cobden now faces a far from straightforward decision next month.

Nicholls had saddled eight of the last 10 winners of the Get Daily Rewards With Betfair Graduation Chase, with Clan Des Obeaux (2017) and Bravemansgame (2021) himself among them.

Hitman was the 8-13 favourite following a string of placed efforts and it was impossible to be anything but impressed by the way he fenced fluently at the head of affairs before drawing 11 lengths clear.

Paddy Power cut his King George odds to 7-1 from 10-1 in the immediate aftermath.

“He was a little bit keen at Aintree and needed the run that day. We let him bowl along in front today and he just gallops and jumps,” said Nicholls.

“He’s a six-year-old rated 160 and we’ve been patient with him. He’s run some really good races for a young horse and he’s becoming the finished article now.

Wherever Bravemansgame finishes in the King George, he won't be far away

“He’s got an entry for the King George and I’d say that’s where we’re heading. Harry will have to decide whether he rides Bravemansgame or this fellow and I don’t think there’s much between them.

“This horse is massively improving and I also think three miles will bring out more improvement.

“He was relentless there – he’s a really exciting horse. Wherever Bravemansgame finishes in the King George, he won’t be far away.”

Nicholls is targeting a step up to Grade One level for Tahmuras following a clear-cut success in the Betfair Weighed In Podcast Newton Novices’ Hurdle.

A winner of a point-to-point, a bumper and on his hurdling debut at Chepstow earlier this month, the five-year-old was the 7-4 favourite stepping up to Listed class.

Cobden had to get to work early in the home straight behind the front-running Sizing Pottsie, but Tahmuras came back on the bridle between the final two flights and pulled five and a half lengths clear on the run-in.

Nicholls said: “He’s a lovely horse. He surprised us really with the ease with which he won at Chepstow the other day, he took a step forward from there and that was a good performance.

“He’ll go straight to the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown now. The track should suit him better than the easy two miles round here.

“He will get two and a half. He’s not the quickest in the world – he was flat out most of the way today but was hard on the bridle going to the last.

“He’s a super horse – one of our better novice hurdlers, anyway.”

No Cruise Yet toughed out victory in the three-and-a-half-mile Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Handicap Chase for the husband-and-wife team of Jonathan and Sam England.

After cutting out much of the running, the six-year-old was pressed and briefly passed by fellow 9-2 shot Poppa Poutine, but battled back to prevail by a head.

Jonathan England, the winning rider, said: “He’s a lovely horse and a brilliant jumper and we knew he’d stay the trip. We were pitching in a bit deep on his previous form, but he has got ability – he just looks after himself sometimes.

“There’s a good series of these staying chases round here and this opens up a few more doors for him if he goes up a bit in the weights.”

Stainsby Girl led her rivals a merry dance in the Extra Places Any Day With Betfair Handicap Hurdle.

The 16-1 shot was making her first appearance for Nick Alexander, having changed hands for £22,000 since registering successive wins at Kelso for Donald Whillans last winter.

Partnered by the trainer’s amateur rider son Kit Alexander, Stainsby Girl built up a clear lead on the second circuit and could not be reeled in.

“Kit hasn’t ridden since January. He only rides his own horses nowadays and he bought this mare,” said Alexander senior.

“She beat our Elvis Mail in her last two starts, so we were keen to stop her beating him again!

“To be honest, my heart was in my mouth the whole way as I wasn’t sure she’d get home, but she’s a lovely mare and has a nice pedigree, so hopefully she’ll make a good broodmare one day.”