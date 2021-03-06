Hitman on target at Newbury

Hitman has his sights set on Aintree rather than Cheltenham following a bloodless triumph for Paul Nicholls and Bryony Frost in the BetVictor Novices’ Chase at Newbury

The Ditcheat handler was quick to name the Manifesto Novices’ Chase on Merseyside as the next port of call for the 1-7 winner, who overcame a minor mistake at the first in the home straight, four out, to score by nine and a half lengths from Captain Cuckoo.

Nicholls said: “I didn’t think he necessarily had enough experience for Cheltenham and he’ll go to Aintree for the Grade One over two and a half miles.

“Today he’s put in a clear round, which was beautiful to watch. The only way it might change is if the ground was very testing, when I wouldn’t be afraid to switch him back to two miles.”

Sir Ivan put in an immaculate round of measured jumping to gain a deserved first success of the season in the BetVictor Veterans’ Handicap Chase.

Harry Fry’s 11-year-old had placed in his last three starts and then been prevented by the weather and unsuitable ground conditions from taking up further engagements.

But after gaining ground at the majority of the obstacles here, the 8-1 shot targeted long time leader Valadom in the straight, overhauled that rival at the last and kept on under pressure for Lorcan Murtagh to score by a length and a half.

Fry praised the consistency of his winner, saying: “He has run well in veterans’ chases and keeps running to his mark, and I thought Lorcan got a great tune out of him.

“He was due to go to Exeter which was called off, then he was in over hurdles at Huntingdon, but when I got there the ground was bottomless and I took him out, and decided to wait for this.”

Tom Buckley and Always Resolute (left) in action at Newbury (PA Wire)

Tom Buckley enjoyed a winning first ride at Newbury aboard Always Resolute (6-1) in the BetVictor Seniors’ Handicap Hurdle.

The Ian Williams-trained gelding picked off his rivals in the long home straight, staying on strongly to beat Eaton Hill two and three-quarter lengths.

Buckley, who is attached to the Charlie Longsdon stable, said: “He’s run around Cheltenham which is a stayers’ course and also over two and a half miles at Wetherby. He was very slick with his jumping and put his head down when he saw the gaps.”

Iron Heart was one of two winners for David Pipe (PA Wire)

After bagging the featured Greatwood Gold Cup with Umbrigado, David Pipe completed a double when Iron Heart resisted the late surge of Java Point in the BetVictor Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

The bottom-weighted 9-2 joint-favourite was confidently handled by Fergus Gillard, but after going clear lasted home by just a neck.

The Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Bumper went to 14-1 shot Charlie’s Glance, who made most under Harrison Beswick to score by five and a half lengths and five lengths from Our Jester and Silent Revolution for trainer Andrew Martin.

The Alex Hales-trained Millers Bank (7-1) took the BetVictor Handicap Hurdle, keeping on too well under Harry Bannister for Highway One O Two and Hasanabad.