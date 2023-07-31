Ho forced to cancel British trip after Niigata fall

Vincent Ho will miss a planned trip to the UK following a fall in Japan on Saturday.

Ho was due to ride at Goodwood and in Ascot’s Shergar Cup competition, but he sustained a fractured T5 vertebrae and concussion in an incident at Niigata racecourse over the weekend.

A real superstar in the Far East, Ho is perhaps best know for his association with Hong Kong champion Golden Sixty.

Ho posted on social media: “Mixed emotions for these couple of days. Unlucky with the terrible fall in Niigata on Saturday, cost couple of winners on Sunday and most importantly the UK trip I’ve been looking forward to since last year.

“But I’m very grateful and lucky to be alive and only sustained a fractured T5 and concussion, as everyone said “it could’ve been worse.” Thank you to @HKJC_Racing who have always supported me even when I’m racing abroad, and @JRA_WorldRacing for helping me to go through all the processes now.

“Also would like to say a big thank you to @Goodwood_Races, @Ascot Shergar Cup, trainers especially @Johnston_Racing who has sponsored me, supported me always and owners for the opportunities, allowing me to ride in these amazing events. I have been so close and I wish to come back and do it next year.

“Lastly I would love to say thank you to all my friends, family, fans and everyone who has messaged me. Love you all. It’s now time to recover and come back stronger.”