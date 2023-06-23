Hogan to appeal against three-month suspension
Trainer Denis Hogan has lodged an appeal against the decision to suspend his licence for three months and his €5,000 fine after one of his horses tested positive for a prohibited substance.
Ballyadam Destiny showed elevated levels of triamcinolone acetonide (TCA) and dexamethasone after winning at Galway last October.
Dr Lynn Hillyer, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board chief veterinary officer, stated in a report published on Friday that Hogan had been advised not to run his horse for 40 days after being treated by his vet, Donncha Houlihan.
Hogan accepted the findings in the report, stating he had mistaken the withdrawal period due to an administration error and has now employed additional staff as well as putting new measures in place to avoid a reoccurrence.
It is the fourth time in the previous five years a horse of Hogan’s has failed a post-race drugs test – including point-to-points. His ban is due to begin on August 1.
Hogan said: “We have lodged an appeal, while we have the appeal in, I don’t want to say too much.
“I was shocked and it took me a day or two to digest (the findings) but it is what it is now and we’ll have to make the best of it. I haven’t thought beyond August 1 and will have to speak to my solicitor and see what he thinks and take it from there.”
