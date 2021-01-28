Hollie Doyle is throwing her energy behind Racehorse Lotto’s latest prize, a beautifully-bred daughter of Postponed trained by top Newmarket handler Roger Varian.

One lucky entrant to the Racehorse Lotto’s Champions Raffle will win ownership of the filly for the whole of 2021, including naming rights and registering their own racing colours.

Racehorse Lotto’s 2020 prize draws raised a total of £25,000 for Racing Welfare, including the Christmas Raffle where 32-year-old avid racing fan Tony Wood from Bromley won ownership of a two-year-old filly trained by James Ferguson.

Doyle, who enjoyed another record-breaking campaign last year, said: “It feels more important than ever to have some light at the end of the tunnel and the Racehorse Lotto’s latest raffle certainly gives everyone in racing something to get excited about.

“The pandemic has also hit areas of the racing workforce quite hard and Racing Welfare, who will receive 20 per cent of all raffle sales, are currently providing grants for those in the industry that have been affected.

“She’s a lovely, big filly by Postponed, who Mr Varian obviously knows very well, and she looked like a horse with plenty of scope and potential when I went to visit her in the snow last week.”

The filly in question was bred at Mark Weinfeld’s famous Meon Valley Stud, the birthplace of greats such as 2019 Oaks winner Anapurna, dual Group One winner Speedy Boarding, three-time Group One winner Opera House and 1998 Gold Cup winner Kayf Tara, to name a few.

Varian, who saddled Postponed to three Group One victories, said: “We’re extremely excited to be training this daughter of Postponed for the Racehorse Lotto. If she’s anything like her dad, then the winner is in for a real treat!”

All racing, training and vets fees are included in the raffle prize, which is now live, and 100 per cent of any prize-money up to £100,000 goes straight to the raffle winner, with 50 per cent thereafter.

The winner will be picked on March 31.