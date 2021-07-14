Hollie Doyle gallops to 100th winner of the year
20:14pm, Wed 14 Jul 2021
Hollie Doyle chalked up her 100th win of 2021 as Oakenshield triumphed at Yarmouth on Wednesday evening.
The rider registered 151 winners in 2020, second to only Ben Curtis, in what was a curtailed campaign due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Doyle became the first rider this year to hit the century mark as the Linda Stubbs-trained Oakenshield prevailed by three-quarters of a length in the first division of the QuinnBet Handicap.
The Flat jockeys’ championship runs from May 1 to October 16 and Doyle currently sits in fourth, with reigning champion Oisin Murphy setting the pace.