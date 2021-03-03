Hollie Doyle hits fabulous five-timer at Kempton

Hollie Doyle dominated at Kempton on Wednesday evening as she rode a spectacular 2,522-1 five-timer.

It was the second five-timer of Doyle’s career after she became the first female rider to complete the feat at Windsor last August, but the jockey also put an extra feather in her cap by landing five successive races at the Sunbury venue.

She kicked off with victory aboard Tony Carroll’s Della Mare (15-8 favourite) in the second division of the Unibet New Instant Roulette Classified Stakes, before triumphing aboard the Archie Watson-trained Laos (7-2) in the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Bonus Novice Stakes.

Highland Avenue (4-9 favourite) then provided the highlight of her five-timer with an impressive verdict in the ‘Road To The Kentucky Derby’ Conditions Stakes for trainer Charlie Appleby.

Doyle then steered home two more winners for Carroll in Sir Titan (14-1) in the Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Handicap and Madrinho (8-1), who claimed the Try Our New Super Boosts At Unibet Handicap before teaming up with favourite Chinese Whisperer in the closing event.

Sent off a 5-2 chance, Chinese Whisperer looked like he could help Doyle set a new benchmark as he was still in front in the final furlong, but Merweb swept through on the inside as Doyle’s mount dropped back to fourth – foiling her bid for another slice of history.

Doyle said: “It’s amazing. I thought I had a few good chances on paper tonight, I thought Laos would run well and he did it really nicely.

“Then I had Highland Avenue for Charlie Appleby – he’s a beautifully-bred horse and I think he has got a big future ahead of him.

“It’s great to do this so early in the year. It’s all about building on last year really – I’ll just keep trying my best and doing as well as I can.”

Doyle is currently second behind Richard Kingscote in the all-weather jockeys’ championship and she added: “I think I’ve got quite a gap to make up with Richard, but I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing and see what happens.”