Hollie Doyle sets new record with Doncaster success

Hollie Doyle achieved a personal best of 152 winners in a calendar year as she guided the well-supported Mustazeed to victory at Doncaster

Doyle had been out of luck on her five previous rides on the Town Moor card, but the Chris Wall-trained three-year-old took the 25-year-old to yet another landmark.

Travelling sweetly into the straight, the 100-30 favourite challenged down the outside and stuck on gamely to hold the persistent bid of Aone Ally by three-quarters of a length in the concluding second division of the virginbet.com Handicap.

“It is a great feeling to pass last year’s total and set a new record. I am really grateful to all owners and trainers that have supported me this year and I hope that things keep moving forward as they have been,” Doyle told Great British Racing

“Each year I aim to ride more winners and I want to improve in what I do all the time. I’m delighted to have achieved that goal and am pleased with how things have gone so far this year.”

Doyle was surpassing her own record of wins by a woman in a year in Britain, a benchmark she set last December when exceeding her previous best of 117 wins in 2019. Before Doyle’s three consecutive record-breaking years, the record was held by Josephine Gordon with 106 wins in 2017.

Trainer Ralph Beckett and jockey Hector Crouch struck at the double with two-year-olds Moon De Vega and Jimi Hendrix.

Moon De Vega’s experience proved crucial as she wore down the newcomer Suffrajet in the Virgin Bet EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

With two runs under her belt, the daughter of Lope De Vega knew what was required and the 2-1 favourite rallied in game fashion after being headed, to score by half a length.

Jimi Hendrix (7-4 favourite) had one previous run but almost threw victory away in the British EBF Maiden Stakes.

Leading a furlong out, the New Bay colt tried to pull himself up close to the line and was only a short head in front of Beluga Bay at the line.

Postileo (85-40) gave a solid staying performance when overcoming a 129-day break to in the vertem.co.uk Handicap.

The Roger Varian-trained four-year-old, who is in the Tattersalls horses in training sale next week, kicked on two furlongs out and was not hard pressed to defeat Not So Sleepy under Andrea Atzeni.

Magical Spirit bounced back to form on his favoured soft ground to spring a 25-1 surprise in the Vertem Investing In The Future Handicap.