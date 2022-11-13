Hollow Games takes to fences in style with Navan victory

Hollow Games made every yard in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase to get his fencing career off to an impressive start at Navan.

Gordon Elliott’s charge was campaigned over two and a half miles and upwards when a smart novice hurdler last term, finishing third in a pair of Grade Ones before placing in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival.

But he had no issues at all dropping back to the minimum distance for his chasing bow, bounding to the front under Jack Kennedy and producing a professional round of jumping, as the 7-4 favourite recorded a four-length victory.

The victory brought up a double on the card for Elliott, who also saddled Maxxum (4-5 favourite) to win the Tynan’s Bridge House Handicap Hurdle, and the master of Cullentra House could be tempted to point Hollow Games in the direction of the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse on December 4.

He said: “He has a great attitude and he always looked like he was going to be a chaser last year.

“Jack was good on him, we said we would make plenty of use on him. He wants probably a bit further to be honest.

“I love the way from the third-last to the line he put his head down and galloped. He jumped well and I’m very happy with him.

“We have loads of ways to go now. He is (in the Grade One Drinmore) and we won’t make any concrete plans at the moment.”

The Bective Stud-owned six-year-old was introduced at 14-1 into the Turners Novices’ Chase market by Betfair, while he is the same price from 33-1 for the Brown Advisory with the same firm.

The opening Kilberry Pub & Kitchen Maiden Hurdle went the way of Henry de Bromhead’s Spirit Of Legend, who made a pleasing introduction over timber to oblige at 15-2.

De Bromhead said: “He’s a lovely horse, he ran very well in a bumper last year.

“Kevin and Anna Ross sourced him for Chris (Jones) and they really liked him at one of the point-to-points last year.

“He has always done things nicely and I’m delighted.

“He really stayed at it. He’d be green so he would hopefully improve a bit as well. He jumps and travels well.

“I think so (get a bit further). We’ll look at a winners’ race.”