Holloway Boy makes extraordinary start at Royal Ascot

Holloway Boy continued Karl Burke’s domination of the juvenile division, powering home on his racecourse debut under Danny Tudhope to take the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The strapping Ulysses colt took apart his 13 rivals in what looked a strong renewal, the 40-1 chance cruising in behind early pace-setters Alzahir and Aidan O’Brien-trained Alfred Munnings, yet he had a bit to find when Pearling Path (80-1) eased to the front approaching a furlong out.

Tudhope had every move covered on the Nick White and Elaine Burke-owned colt, however, and he went on to score by a length, with Lakota Sioux (33-1) a further length and a half back in third, blowing more than a few placepots in the process.

Alfred Munnings was uneasy in the market beforehand and having had every chance, he dropped away rather tamely.

“That was one hell of a performance. Time will tell, but to do that first time he has to be a bit special,” said Burke.

“He’s been backward and we were going to Musselburgh but he tweaked a muscle. So we entered him for this thinking it would be a nice day out.

“It was a first runner for the owners, let alone a first at Royal Ascot, and he couldn’t blow a candle out.”

White was almost lost for words as he said: “Danny has given Holloway Boy a fantastic ride and what a performance from Karl.

“We said we’d give it a chance and we would run here for his first race. I’m in shock. I’ve been coming here 45 years. To have a horse here and have a winner, I’m in shock.

“I don’t even have a top hat and tails as we only knew we were going to run on Thursday so it was too late to get everything.”

Of Pearling Path, trainer John O’Donoghue, who is based at the Curragh, said: : “I’ve watched the replay once and that’s all I’ll watch it!

“I think a stronger pace and we’d have won. He’s just got there too soon, he’s idled on him (David Egan) and got caught. We’ll probably geld him – we’re just frustrated with him, because he doesn’t show it (coltish behaviour) at home at all, and he’s real sort of macho coming into the ring. I think he could be a serious horse with the gelding operation.

“This is my first Royal Ascot runner and my second runner in England – this is my first season training. I spent seven years in England, and then moved home (to Ireland) when the set-up was ready at the end of last year.”