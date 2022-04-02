Homeless Songs bounces back for Weld

Homeless Songs put a couple of disappointing runs behind her with a smart performance to take the Ballylinch Stud “Priory Belle” 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes at Leopardstown.

Dermot Weld’s filly had looked an exciting prospect when beating Agartha on her debut here in July, but two subsequent outings did not go as hoped.

She was back to the form of her racecourse bow, however, as the daughter of Frankel displayed a striking turn of foot in sweeping to the front, denying old rival Agartha – who was carrying a penalty – by a length.

Homeless Songs and Chris Hayes (PA)

Villanova Queen was another three-quarters of a length back in third, with favourite Sacred Bridge, who had to switch when Homeless Songs (6-1) and Chris Hayes made their move, fourth.

Bookmaker reaction was positive, with Betfair and Paddy Power cutting the winner to 12-1 from 33-1 for the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

“It was a very good performance, she had been working extremely well and Chris gave her a very confident ride,” said Weld.

“We have to speak with her owner Eva Maria Haefner and we’ll see where we go with her. She’s in both the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas.

“She has a lot of pace and she’s able to carry it. It was seven (furlongs) today and I’d be very hopeful that she’d be able to carry it up to a mile.

“We’ll see how she comes out of the race and then decide where we go next.

Homeless Songs has Classic options (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

“We just wanted to see how we got on here today. I thought it was very professional, her performance today.

“Chris took his time on her, she settled nicely, and he rode her for speed. You saw yourself the pace she has, she settled it really in three strides.”

He added: “It was a very good renewal, the standard of the fillies in the race was very high. Chris said she just took a blow going to the line, he was always very comfortable.”