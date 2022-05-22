22 May 2022

Homeless Songs produces brilliant display in Irish 1,000 Guineas

By NewsChain Sport
22 May 2022

Homeless Songs ran out a hugely impressive winner of the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Successful in the Group Three trial for this race at Leopardstown in early April, the Moyglare Stud Farm-owned filly was an 11-2 chance to provide Dermot Weld with a fifth victory in the race in the hands of Chris Hayes.

For a long way it looked like Aidan O’Brien’s 11-4 favourite Tuesday, third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, was in the prime position and she moved to the lead in the home straight.

But having been ridden with restraint, Homeless Songs moved effortlessly into contention and found another gear once popped the question to quickly leave her rivals trailing in her wake.

The daughter of Frankel passed the post with five and a half lengths in hand, with Tuesday just beating her stablemate Concert Hall to the runner-up spot.

