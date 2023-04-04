Homeless Songs returns to the fray at Leopardstown

Last year’s Irish 1000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs returns at Leopardstown on Wednesday where she lines up in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Heritage Stakes.

The Dermot Weld-trained four-year-old won her first two outings last season, claiming the 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes at the Dublin track before moving on to the Curragh to scoop Classic honours with an impressive five-and-a-half-length success over subsequent Oaks champion Tuesday.

Things did not go quite to plan for the daughter of Frankel after that, with Homeless Songs well held in both the Matron Stakes and Sun Chariot at the latter end of the season and she now returns to begin her career at four with questions to answer, dropping back to Listed level.

Chief among the filly’s rivals is Joseph O’Brien’s Buckaroo, who was second in the Ballysax here last April before winning the Tetrarch Stakes and then finishing down the field in the Irish 2000 Guineas, while Paddy Twomey won this with Pearls Galore 12 months ago and looks for a repeat with stable newcomer Mea Domina – a Listed winner in France on her final start of 2022.

“She’s a new filly to the yard and we’re looking forward to running her,” said Twomey.

“We’re very happy with her. She looked nice and progressive last year and it looks to be a very nice race.”

Ger Lyons’ Power Under Me won the Knockaire Stakes over course and distance when last sighted and bids for more Listed honours, while Adrian McGuinness is hoping race regular and stable stalwart Saltonstall can make it third time lucky having finished second to Lope Y Fernandez in 2021 and fourth in 2022.

“He’s ran in this race the last couple of years and has run very well,” said McGuinness. “He was fourth to Pearls Galore in it last year and second to Lope Y Fernandez two year’s ago.

“The ground will suit, he’s fit and has a run under his belt. He’s fairly sharp and we’re expecting a nice run. He drops out and we’re hoping he can pick up the pieces.

“I don’t know what I’ll do when he retires. To have a horse like him, he’s a gem of a horse who always gives his all and when ‘Salty’ is right he’s been brilliant and has given us some great days.

“He’s just a brilliant horse to have, I’ve never had any problems with him, he just loves life and is a super horse.”

Helvic Dream (Noel Meade), Georgeville (Lyons) and Hotter Than Hades (Jack Davison) complete the line-up.