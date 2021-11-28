Honeysuckle secures Hatton’s Grace hat-trick
Honeysuckle maintained her unbeaten record with an imperious display in winning a third Baroneracing.com Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse
The reigning champion hurdler has now had 13 races under Rules for Henry de Bromhead and this was her ninth Grade One verdict.
Connections had been weighing up whether to send her over fences this season but once the decision was taken to remain over hurdles, a third win in the Hatton’s Grace became her first objective.
De Bromhead felt he left her a little short heading into the race 12 months ago and while she was victorious, she only beat Ronald Pump by half a length.
It was Matthew Smith’s eight-year-old who proved her toughest opponent once again, but this time around he was eight lengths in arrears.
In truth, the result looked a formality from a long way out, when Rachael Blackmore moved Honeysuckle alongside the early leader Stormy Ireland with Ronald Pump going with her.
Approaching the second last though, Honeysuckle pulled clear and despite jinking slightly to her right at the last, she only had to be pushed out to win as the 2-5 favourite.
Coral now make Honeysuckle odds-on at 4-5 favourite from 6-4 to keep her Champion Hurdle crown.
However, the race was marred by a horrible injury to Paul Nolan’s Latest Exhibition.
