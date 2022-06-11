Hoo Ya Mal added to King Edward field

Hoo Ya Mal has been supplemented at a cost of £15,000 for the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot on Friday.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt ran a huge race to defy odds of 150-1 in the Cazoo Derby, finding only Desert Crown too good in the premier Classic at Epsom.

Kevin Ryan has also added Dark Moon Rising to the field for the race colloquially known as the ‘Ascot Derby’.

Hoo Ya Mal chases home Desert Crown at Epsom (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Derby fifth Changingoftheguard is one of four for Aidan O’Brien, together with Aikhal, Anchorage and Temple Of Artemis.

William Haggas has left in the highly-regarded Lysander, while Roger Varian can call on Eldar Eldarov and Subastar.

Nahanni was eighth in the Derby for Charlie Appleby, who could also be represented by Ottoman Fleet. Grand Alliance (11th) is another who took his chance at Epsom and is set to reappear for Charlie Fellowes.

Ante-post favourite Perfect Power is among 24 three-year-olds confirmed for Commonwealth Cup.

Narrowly beaten by Go Bears Go in the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting 12 months ago, the Ardad colt went on to win two Group Ones over six furlongs in the Prix Morny and the Middle Park Stakes.

A comeback victory in the seven-furlong Greenham Stakes at Newbury prompted connections to have a crack at the 2000 Guineas, but having failed to see out the mile, he will return to sprinting next week.

Karl Burke’s El Caballo will test his powers at Group One level for the first time after extending his winning streak to six in the Sandy Lane at Haydock last month.

Go Bears Go, who finished fourth when favourite to beat El Caballo on Merseyside, is also in contention for Dave Loughnane.

Ehraz (Richard Hannon), American challenger Slipstream (Christophe Clement) and Sandy Lane runner-up Flaming Rib (Hugo Palmer) also feature.