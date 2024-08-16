Hopewell Rock-ets to prominence at Newbury

George Boughey could have an exciting prospect on his hands after unleashing Hopewell Rock at Newbury on Friday.

Owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, the son of New Bay – who cost 235,000 guineas as a yearling – was sent off at 17-2 in the hands of Billy Loughnane for his racecourse bow and produced a performance that suggests brighter days lie ahead.

Settled in mid-division in the early stages, he began to make significant headway inside the final quarter-mile of the one-mile Go Bonkers With Dizzee This Saturday EBF Maiden Stakes to hunt down the enterprisingly-ridden Pantile Warrior.

There was three-quarters of a length between the front pair at the finish, with some well-regarded types in behind, and Boughey confirmed his team have always held the youngster in real esteem.

Boughey said: “He’s a nice horse and has not done a huge amount of and was a bit green today, but he is a horse we have thought a lot of since we bought him as a yearling. It is nice to have another nice horse for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid who looks to have a bright future.

“I’m sure he will stay further than the trip today and it was a good start.”

Hopewell Bay holds an entry for the Juddmonte Royal Lodge on September 28, with Paddy Power providing a quote of 14-1 for that Group Two event at Newmarket on September 28.

It would be no surprise to see him in another novice event as he is so raw at the moment

However, Boughey hinted he may give his talented two-year-old another run in calmer waters before stepping up in class.

“I’ve put him in the Royal Lodge, but he is a horse who is sill learning and I was very keen to start off at Newbury rather than Newmarket because a nice, big, long flat track rather than an undulating track will suit him at the moment.

“He’s a horse who is obviously going to stay further and something like the Zetland (Stakes) could be right up his street. He’s a horse who will step up in grade but it would be no surprise to see him in another novice event as he is so raw at the moment.”

It was a successful afternoon for Boughey at the Berkshire track with the Saffron House handler also landing the feature Highclere Thoroughbred Racing St Hugh’s Stakes with Englemere.

The 8-1 chance reversed Sandown form with 2-1 favourite Adrestia to scoop Listed honours and also give Loughnane a double on the afternoon.

Elsewhere on the card, Jewelry dazzled on debut for William Haggas and Cieren Fallon in the Tom Mitchell 70th Birthday Celebration British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Less than 24 hours after Economics thrived in the dark blue of Sheikh Isa in France, the owner could have unearthed another gem as the 14-1 shot defied her outsider status to win in the manner of a smart prospect.