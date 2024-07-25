‘Horse of a lifetime’ Istabraq dies aged 32

Aidan O’Brien hailed Istabraq “the horse of a lifetime” after the brilliant hurdler died on Thursday morning at the age of 32.

A dual winner from 11 starts on the Flat for John Gosden, the son of Sadler’s Wells went on to become one of the most popular National Hunt horses of the modern era.

In all, Istabraq won 23 of his 29 races over obstacles for leading owner JP McManus under jockey Charlie Swan, most famously becoming the fifth horse to win three Champion Hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival in 2000.

He also won the 1997 Royal and SunAlliance Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, as well as four Irish Champion Hurdles, two Hatton’s Grace Hurdles and an Aintree Hurdle over the course of his glittering career.

He was a great horse for us and a big part of our family

O’Brien told the PA news agency: “Istabraq was obviously the horse of a lifetime for us, one of those very rare horses that only come along once.

“He was very lucky to be owned by JP and Noreen (McManus) and ridden by Charlie – and a lot of people looked after him. Tommy Murphy was the assistant at Ballydoyle before we came and then he stayed on with us and he did a lot of work with him.

“He was a great horse for us and a big part of our family. When the little ones (children) were small, he would have been right at the height of his powers, so for everyone he was a massive part of our lives at that time.”

The remarkable Istabraq story began in earnest after he was snapped up by Timmy Hyde on behalf of McManus for 38,000 guineas in the summer of 1996, coincidentally the same year as a fresh-faced O’Brien moved into the legendary Ballydoyle stables.

Istabraq was bought on the recommendation of John Durkan, who knew him better than most, having been Gosden’s assistant, and was due to train him for his jumping career.

Sadly, Durkan was later diagnosed with leukaemia and O’Brien was entrusted to train the gelding in his absence. Durkan died just days before Istabraq won his first Irish Champion Hurdle in January 1998.

“We were just moving to Ballydoyle and JP bought Istabraq for John Durkan to train. John gave him to Timmy Hyde and when he had him ready, he sent him to Ballydoyle. We were supposed to have him for a year while John was having treatment for leukaemia and unfortunately John passed away,” said O’Brien.

“He was an incredible horse really. I suppose what made him unusual is that he was trained on the Flat before he came to us, so he had the mind of a Flat horse and was full of nervous energy, but he had a lot of ability and an unbelievable cruise.

“He was an incredible jumper, I think that’s what made him very different. Charlie always said he used to take off two strides before any other horse and landed on his back legs, which is very unusual as that meant he got away from his hurdles much quicker.

“I suppose the one that stuck out for us really was his first Champion Hurdle. That was his first time dropping back to two miles in a Champion Hurdle, but every one of his wins was very special.”

Istabraq’s racing days came to an end after being pulled up in his bid for a fourth Champion Hurdle success at Cheltenham in 2002 and he went on to enjoy a long and happy retirement at McManus’ Martinstown Stud in County Limerick, celebrating his 32nd birthday in May.

In a statement issued on Thursday, McManus said: “Sadly, Istabraq passed away at 1.15am this morning at the ripe old age of 32. He was a very special horse who gave us many great days of fun and enjoyment.

“Our thanks to Lara Hegarty, Johnny O’Brien and all the staff at Martinstown who took such fantastic care of him over many years.

“We are pleased that we gave him a good celebration for his most recent birthday in May. He leaves Noreen, myself and the family with wonderful memories.”

Swan was ever-present in the saddle aboard Istabraq during his jumping career and has fond memories of the hurdling great.

He said: “It’s a sad day, but I suppose he had a great innings; he was 32, and he was looked after like a king at Martinstown, as he deserved.

“I had some great days and I suppose winning the third Champion Hurdle is the one that sticks out. It hadn’t been done many times and that was a special day.

“His jumping was so good – he was so quick to get his front legs out and was very accurate.

“He obviously had loads of speed but he stayed well and jumped – he had everything really. And you could ride him any way you wanted.”