Hotazhell books Doncaster trip with Beresford success
Hotazhell got back to winning ways with a tough success in the Montane Developments Beresford Stakes at the Curragh and could bid for Group One glory at Doncaster next.
Jessica Harrington’s colt was denied a hat-trick when second in the Irish Futurity Stakes last time and was ridden by Shane Foley as the 2-1 joint-favourite on his return to the same track.
Foley had to get active in the saddle at an early stage in the race but he was clearly right in thinking the bay had more to offer, as the duo eventually ground out a three-quarter-length win from Tennessee Stud.
“He’s very good. We’re delighted with him,” said Harrington of her Group Two scorer.
“He travels and then he comes off it. When he came back on it again, he was always going to tough it out.
“He’s a good horse. He’ll probably go for the Futurity at Doncaster, he gets the mile really well, so we might as well go there.
“He’s by Too Darn Hot but he gets the mile well, he stays every yard of that.
“I’m delighted for Bonnie and Tommy Hamilton, who own him. They had Pathfork with me as well.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox