Hotazhell burns off Tyros rivals to land Leopardstown spoils

Hotazhell produced a taking display to claim the Group Three Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown.

It was Aidan O’Brien’s unbeaten Surpass who was sent off the 5-6 favourite and expected to enhance his reputation, but Shane Foley claimed the perfect position tracking the pace set by the market leader’s stablemate Swagman and was ideally placed to pounce when the race entered the business end.

Jessica Harrington’s 10-3 shot, who cost 200,000 guineas at the breeze-up sales, was pushed along to make his challenge when straightening for home and the son of Too Darn Hot hit top gear with a furlong to run as he stretched past Swagman and galloped on to register a length and a half success.

Surpass, who had previously won twice at Tipperary, could only plug on for third, a further two and a half lengths back.

“That was nice, he’s a nice colt,” said Harrington.

“He quickened up well, they went a good old gallop the whole way. He’s tough and he’ll probably just have one more run this year.

“He had to do it the hard way because he had to go and catch the pacemaker and then go away from him.

“Shane was thinking the other horse would come to him and take him along but it didn’t and he had to go and commit.

“He’ll go a mile, probably even this year. I don’t think we’ll go to the National Stakes, I’d say we’ll wait for something over a mile in September.”

The handler had earlier struck with impressive maiden winner Green Impact and added: “We’ve got two nice milers and we’ll keep them well apart!”