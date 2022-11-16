Hughes lining Brentford Hope up for a hurdling campaign

Champion Flat jockey turned trainer Richard Hughes is going back to his roots by preparing his high-class performer Brentford Hope for a spell over hurdles this winter.

While better known for his exploits on the level, the Lambourn handler is no stranger to the jumping game as son of the late, great Dessie Hughes – trainer of dual Champion Hurdle hero Hardy Eustace and several other big names including Central House and Our Conor.

Hughes junior also rode over obstacles during his younger days, with an Irish Champion Hurdle success aboard Cockney Lad in 1997 featuring on his illustrious CV.

It should perhaps come as no surprise, therefore, that he has opted to head into the National Hunt sphere with stable star Brentford Hope – a son of Camelot who has won three times on the Flat, as well as being placed at Group Three and Group Two level.

The five-year-old was unplaced earlier this this season, but Hughes has been pleased with what he has seen on the schooling grounds ahead of a potential hurdling debut at Ludlow on Monday.

He said: “I’m think we’ll run (at Ludlow). He jumps well.

“I’ve had a terrible year with him because I never got my ground all year, so he hasn’t run. He’s a bit unlucky that way, so he’s a fresh horse.

“Good to soft would be the equivalent to soft ground on the Flat and that will do to start him. We know he goes on softer, but so long as it’s not quick he’ll be fine.

“It will be interesting to see how it goes.”

Brentford Hope is not the only Hughes inmate who could be sent hurdling, with 20-times champion jockey Sir Anthony McCoy called upon for a recent a schooling session.

“We’ve a couple of nice three-year-olds and four or five horses that could go hurdling. They need to take to it on the track, but at home I couldn’t be happier with the way they’re jumping,” Hughes added.

“It (jumps racing) is in my blood, I have to do it!”