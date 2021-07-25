Hughes looking to Haydock for Brentford Hope

The Rose of Lancaster Stakes is a potential next target for Brentford Hope following his fine effort in defeat in France last weekend.

The son of Camelot was considered a potential Classic contender following a sensational debut victory at Newmarket in the autumn of 2019, but results since have been mixed.

The Richard Hughes-trained four-year-old appears to have found a level of consistency this season, however, with an impressive handicap success at Nottingham followed by fourth place in a Listed event at Windsor.

Brentford Hope stepped up to Group Three level for the Prix Messidor at Chantilly last Sunday and ran arguably the best race of his career so far to fill the runner-up spot behind Andre Fabre’s dual Group One winner Victor Ludorum.

Hughes said: “I was delighted with him. We went over there on very soft ground, but when I walked the track it was very good ground.

“He showed great resilience on ground he didn’t like. He’s got stronger and with a bit of racing he’s getting better.

“If it was soft ground I think he’d have troubled the winner and I remember reading an article where Andre Fabre said he was one of the best horses he’d trained.”

The Lambourn-based trainer is eyeing a step up to a mile and a quarter in Haydock’s Rose of Lancaster Stakes on August 7 with a view to a potential tilt at the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot in the autumn.

Richard Hughes at Ascot (Dan Abraham/PA) (PA Archive)

“A mile is fine for our horse when the ground is soft or heavy, but he’s on his head the whole way when it’s good ground,” Hughes added.

“We’ve pencilled in the Rose of Lancaster over a mile and a quarter. At Haydock, you’d imagine you’ve a chance of getting your ground.

“Our goal is Champions Day at the end of the year. If it came up very bad ground, he’d definitely have a place chance.

“I’d like him for Arc weekend as well, so I’m kind of ducking and diving for the ground between now and then.”

Intelligentsia (left, red sleeves) on her way to victory at Newbury (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

Hughes also provided an update on plans for exciting juvenile filly Intelligentsia, who carried the colours of the Queen to debut success at Newbury last week.

He said: “She’s come out of the race really good and I’m contemplating going back to Newbury for the St Hugh’s Stakes over five furlongs.

“In an ideal world I’d rather that was six furlongs, but on her pedigree and the speed she’s showing, I can’t see much reason in trying to make her step up in trip.

“I’d like to stay against fillies for now on a Flat track. The five furlongs is a little curveball, but she seemed to travel very easily the other day.”