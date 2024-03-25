Hughes mapping out Classic trial plans for star fillies

Promising fillies Queen Of Zafeen and Star Music will put their Classic credentials to the test next month, with Richard Hughes confident he has some smart operators to unleash during the 2024 season.

Both fillies are owned by Jaber Abdullah and hold entries in the Qipco 1000 Guineas, but the Weathercock House handler may look outside of Newmarket depending on how the duo perform in their respective trials.

Queen Of Zafeen was last seen being narrowly denied in Lingfield’s Spring Cup and after a rapid rise through the ranks, she will tackle Newmarket’s Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes before connections consider whether to challenge for a version of the Guineas home or abroad.

“It was a shame she didn’t go and win the Spring Cup and she was only beat on the line, but I suppose two colts were beside her,” said Hughes.

“I’m probably going to run her in the Nell Gwyn because she has no experience on grass and it has all happened a bit quick for her really.

“She will have had a nice break from the Spring Cup to the Nell Gwyn and I’m kind of thinking the German 1000 Guineas rather than the English Guineas, but we will let her do the talking first.”

Star Music will also be in action that week with the Oh So Sharp Stakes third set for action in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes – better known as the Fred Darling – at Newbury on April 20.

The form of her placed effort behind Dance Sequence and Skellet has already been franked by the fourth Chic Colombine this year and with connections of that rival hinting at a French 1000 Guineas bid, the daughter of Zoustar may end up joining George Boughey’s filly in the starting stalls at ParisLongchamp.

“She will go for the Fred Darling and a theory I have, which might be wrong, is that Zoustars prefer a really flat track,” continued Hughes.

“They are a bit like Exceed And Excels and just seem to act better when it is really flat.

“She was particularly impressive when she won at Kempton but I just feel Newmarket might not be her track, even though she ran a blinder in the Oh So Sharp. I might think of Longchamp for her if she runs well in her trial.”

Hughes is also holding plenty of hope for Derby entrant Kamboo, who is set for an early season appearance in the bet365 Feilden Stakes at Newmarket, while the former champion jockey turned trainer feels he is entering the season with some real talent at his disposal.

“Kamboo is one for the Feilden and is showing up well at home,” added Hughes.

“It’s all a bit undecided at the moment but it’s the first time I’ve had a handful of Group horses in my yard.

“Normally we have one that is a hopeful, but this time I’m pretty confident I have four or five to go to war with, which is pretty good for a small-enough string.

“I’m a bit of a realist and Lizzie (Hughes, wife) says I’m negative at times. It’s just this year I know I have nice horses to go to war with, so it’s been a little bit different in the spring.

“Now they are running so well it is a bonus – everything we seem to be running at the moment is winning or going close, so it’s going really well.”