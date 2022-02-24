Hugo Palmer announced as new trainer at Manor House Stables

Hugo Palmer will up sticks and move to Cheshire to become a salaried trainer at Manor House Stables.

Palmer has been based at Kremlin Cottage Stables in Newmarket, from where he sent out Galileo Gold to win the 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes in 2016.

Tom Dascombe had been training out of Manor House Stables, owned by ex-footballer Michael Owen, until a surprise parting of ways was announced in December, ending a 12-year association.

The 41-year-old Palmer saddled 54 winners in Britain last term and struck Group One gold in Ireland with Ebro River, who landed the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh. It was the fifth Group One winner of Palmer’s career since he began training in 2011.

Palmer said: “Cheshire is a beautiful part of the world. It is also an opportunity to significantly expand the string of horses I am training.

“I am ambitious and hungry and I want to win more races.

“It has taken a lot of people by surprise, but it is a fantastic professional opportunity and also, from a personal side of things, it removes the pressure in many respects, as it just means I can be paid a salary to do the job I love, rather than tearing my hair out with people not paying me.”

He added: “Kremlin Cottage Stables will either be rented out or sold.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Owen said: “I am absolutely thrilled to announce that multiple Group One and Classic winning trainer, Hugo Palmer, is to join Manor House Stables as our trainer and will be taking up his appointment in readiness for the new season.

“Hugo’s CV is there for all to see and it’s a huge coup for the area to welcome one of the country’s leading trainers.

“MHS has made giant strides both on and off the track since we opened our doors 17 years ago and I look forward to furthering that success with Hugo in the years to come.”