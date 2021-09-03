Hukum gunning for Group Three hat-trick

Hukum is reported to be in good health again as he bids to win a third Group Three race in a row in the Unibet September Stakes at Kempton on Saturday.

The four-year-old colt has looked good with victories in the John Smith’s Silver Cup at York and the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury on his last two starts.

Trainer Owen Burrows was thinking of running him in France until the horse gave an unsatisfactory scope last week. Hukum has been fine this week, persuading connections to return the four-year-old to the fray.

“Touch wood, he seems grand. It’s a nice spot again for him so fingers crossed,” said the Lambourn handler.

“We were looking at a Group Two in France last week and he had his normal scopes before and there was a little bit of mucus there. It didn’t grow any infection, but we didn’t want to be take him over there like that. In hindsight, it may have done us a favour.

“It wasn’t meant to be and this was coming a week or so later. We were lucky he didn’t get any infection so he didn’t need any antibiotics.

“I’ve been pleased with him this week so we thought we’d have a go.”

Charlie Fellowes is hoping he has Prince Of Arran back to his best for his third crack at this race, having finished third in the last two years.

“Prince Of Arran is in great form. Jamie Spencer rode him last week and said he felt a completely different horse to the one he rode in the spring. He seems in a much happier place mentally,” said the Newmarket handler.

“He just needed time to get over his runs in Australia as they took a lot out of him. He likes Kempton, but hates it when there is no pace in the race. It looks like there will be some pace as hopefully Archie’s (Watson) horse (Outbox) will go forward and give the race a decent gallop.

“If they go a nice gallop, he will run a nice race as he seems in good form and he loves Kempton.”

Hamish finally has his first run since June 2020, having been sidelined through injury.

Trainer William Haggas withdrew the five-year-old from the Ebor at York two weeks ago as the ground was too quick.

“I wanted try to win the Ebor with him, but unfortunately the ground wasn’t right for him. I could have run him if I wanted to, but we want to look after him,” he said.

“It was a tendon injury that he picked up, but he has had a clear run now. The conditions here will be suitable and I just want to get a run into him now.

“I think he is in pretty good shape considering he has been off for a long time. It was a good run he put up in last year’s Hardwicke Stakes from a moderate position and he came home well that day, while his three-year-old form stacks up nicely.”

Hugo Palmer feels the hat-trick-seeking Hierarchy has plenty going for him in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Sirenia Stakes.

The Mehmas colt successfully followed up his winning debut at Wolverhampton with victory in a novice event at Salisbury.

Palmer said: “His heart is in the right place and he seems to be improving as a two-year-old. He is showing the general public what he can do in the afternoon opposed to showing it in the morning, as he definitely saves his best for racing.

“He handles the surface, has a nice a draw and has got the momentum behind him.

“He is very much a two-year-old and though I’m not saying he will not make it at three, he would need to grow and develop.”

David Loughnane expects Fearless Angel to appreciate the step up in trip judging by her staying-on fifth over five furlongs in a Listed event at Newbury.

“She has done everything right since she has come to us. She was unlucky not to get a bit of black type last time,” said the Shropshire handler.

“She was a fraction slow away and she didn’t get into stride straight away, so she had to sit and suffer but she hit the line strongly.

“I think the all-weather will suit her and six furlongs won’t be a problem. We are hopeful of a good run.”