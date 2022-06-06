06 June 2022

Hukum ruled out for rest of season with leg fracture

Impressive Coronation Cup winner Hukum has fractured a hind leg and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Owen Burrows-trained five-year-old landed the first Group One of his career at Epsom on Friday in beating Pyledriver and High Definition.

Burrows, also winning his first race at the highest level, barely had time to bask in the moment, however, before the pendulum sadly swung the other way.

Whether Hukum returns to training or not has yet to be discussed.

“He’s got a fracture in his hind leg so we’ve had to put some screws in it. Obviously he’ll be out for the rest of this year,” said Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell Estate.

Connections of Hukm with Angus Gold (right) and Owen Burrows (second right) (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

“It’s a shame as he’d just won his first Group One with a career-best.

“We haven’t got as far as deciding if he will return to training as it’s early days.

“From one point of view he just seemed to be hitting his best form so with that in mind you’d say yes, but at the same time he’ll be a back-end five-year-old this year.

“We haven’t had a chance to discuss that and won’t make a rushed decision as he’ll be in his box for a bit.

“We’ll make a decision on that later in the year.”

He added: “It’s a real shame, sadly, especially for Owen as Friday was a huge result for him, but you’ve got to take the rough with the smooth.”

