Huntingdon given go ahead but more tracks set to inspect
Huntingdon passed a second inspection on Friday morning ahead of Sunday’s Peterborough Chase card.
Officials initially inspected on Thursday afternoon after the track was waterlogged earlier in the week, but conditions had improved with another check called ahead of declarations.
The track was found to be raceable, with the going reported as soft, heavy in places with further rain possible ahead of the fixture.
Kelso is due to stage Sunday’s other jumps action with the Scottish Borders National the highlight but the course will have to pass a 4.30pm precautionary inspection on Saturday due to forecast rain.
Anticipated heavy rain has also prompted Chepstow to call a 7.30am precautionary check ahead of Saturday’s card which features the Coral Welsh Grand National Trial.
