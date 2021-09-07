Hurricane Lane expected to go the distance in Leger

Hurricane Lane’s stamina is expected to stand up to the test of the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday.

The Frankel colt has won four of his five starts to date, his only defeat coming at the hands of stablemate Adayar when finishing third in the Derby at Epsom in early June.

Hurricane Lane has since gone on to frank that form by winning both the Irish Derby and the Grand Prix de Paris – and is hot favourite to successfully step up to a mile and three-quarters and provide trainer Charlie Appleby with a first victory in the world’s oldest Classic.

“Obviously, it (stamina) is the big question for all of them. Will they stay the extra two furlongs? In his case, I think he will,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

“He goes into the Leger with rock-solid form. He’s only been beaten once — he finished third in the Derby, and he lost two shoes. We feel there is enough evidence there to say he will stay.

“He is the class horse in the field.”

The Moulton Paddocks handler believes Hurricane Lane has visually improved with each of his runs this season, adding : “After travelling to Ireland and France, he is a mentally sharper horse.

William Buick and Hurricane Lane after winning at the Curragh (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA) (PA Wire)

“When he went to Epsom in June, he was unbeaten in three starts and relatively inexperienced. That was his undoing on the day.

“But what we have seen since is a much sharper model. He is mentally stronger and more mature, and he is ready for this.

“William (Buick) rode him in a good piece of work, 10 days out from the Leger, and he was delighted. He looked great, he moved well.

“He’s been doing routine work since then, and he continues to please.”

If both are fit and well, we will run the pair of them in the Arc

Appleby already has one leading contender for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in King George hero Adayar, who will head straight for next month’s ParisLongchamp showpiece after a minor setback ruled out a potential outing in a trial this weekend.

Appleby confirmed there is every chance Hurricane Lane will join his stablemate in Europe’s premier middle-distance contest, assuming he comes through his Doncaster assignment unscathed.

He said: “We are lucky to have two very good middle-distance horses on our hands, and if both are fit and well, we will run the pair of them in the Arc.

“Those discussions will take place in the weeks leading up to the Arc.”