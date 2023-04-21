Hurricane Lane hits comeback trail at Newbury

Charlie Appleby is banking on Hurricane Lane returning to something like the form he showed as a three-year-old on his return to action in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes at Newbury.

Winner of the Irish Derby and St Leger in 2021 when he also finished a close third in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, last season was something of a write-off.

Beaten at odds-on twice, in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot and in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, he was one horse certainly not suited by the heatwave given his liking for softer ground.

With Newbury set to be pretty testing this weekend, Appleby is happy to start a campaign which he once more hopes will culminate in Paris in October.

“He has been a grand horse for Godolphin, and we feel he should be able to pick up another major prize this year,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

“With his programme, we are working back from the Arc, that’s our main aim. He revels in soft ground and there is a good chance he could get those conditions at Longchamp in October.

“You cannot fault the horse at home. He retains all his old zest and he looks great. We will know early in his five-year-old campaign whether or not the Arc is a realistic target.”

Max Vega won the race 12 months ago for Ralph Beckett and he is back to defend his title, along with a new stablemate, Lone Eagle.

“Both he and Lone Eagle are going to find it tough if the real Hurricane Lane is going to turn up. But he should run his race as normal. He is in good shape,” said Beckett.

Lone Eagle was a classy three-year-old himself and made Hurricane Lane pull out all the stops in the Irish Derby when trained by Martyn Meade.

He is now part-owned by Marc Chan, meaning Frankie Dettori takes the ride. Beckett also runs the fancied Jimmi Hendrix in the BetGoodwin Spring Cup and both are sporting blinkers for the first time.

Beckett said: “Lone Eagle is new to us and I think the first-time headgear will be of some benefit, and likewise Jimi Hendrix on a comeback mission in the Spring Cup – the headgear there, I think we should have pulled the trigger earlier, but that’s down to his trainer!”

I’m very happy with him and while the trip is on the short side, this is a good place to kick off his season

Richard Hannon’s Mojo Star is undoubtedly talented, as he showed when finishing second in both the Derby and St Leger at three.

He only made it to the track once last season but it was another massive effort as he was second to Kyprios in the Gold Cup at Ascot, beaten just half a length.

“He has always been a very good colt but has had a few niggly issues which have kept him off the track and hasn’t run since putting up a brilliant effort when second in the Gold Cup,” Hannon told Unibet.

“He’s done plenty of work and been away to gallop so should be pretty straight. But this is his first run in a while, so he’s entitled to improve for it and we’re working back from the Ascot Gold Cup. I’m very happy with him and while the trip is on the short side, this is a good place to kick off his season.”

Another who will not be inconvenienced by the ground is Surrey Mist, who has the benefit of already having had a run this season when fourth in a French Group Three.

Clive Hadingham of owners Surrey Racing said: “We could do with a bit more rain, which will hopefully test the fitness of the main protagonists as we already have one run under our belt this season.

“Having said that, it’s a very competitive race – we may have to get creative with our tactics!”