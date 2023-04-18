Hurricane Lane primed for Newbury return

Hurricane Lane is set to make his return to competitive action at Newbury this weekend after delighting trainer Charlie Appleby in a racecourse gallop at Newmarket.

The son of Frankel enjoyed a fantastic three-year-old campaign in 2021, winning the Dante Stakes, Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger, as well as being placed in the Derby and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Much was expected of Hurricane Lane last season, but he made it the racecourse on only two occasions, with a comeback third in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot followed by a disappointing performance in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

But after seeing the five-year-old draw clear of a stablemate in a seven-furlong workout under William Buick on Tuesday morning, Appleby is confident the entire can bounce back to his best, with Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes – better known as the John Porter – his intended starting point.

“I’m pleased with that. We brought him up here purposely with the ground being good to soft, soft as we know he is a horse that is proven on that surface,” said the Moulton Paddocks handler.

“His three-year-old career, I don’t have to tell anyone about that, but his four-year-old career ended up being disappointing. He ran a creditable race in the Hardwicke Stakes on ground that was quick. We thought we got away with it to be honest with you.

“We then went to the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and the ground wasn’t where we thought it was. It was quick enough that day and he ran a disappointing race.

On the evidence of what we have seen at home this year we have been very pleased with him as a physical

“We purposely left it there and thought we’d give the horse every chance. The one thing I wanted to make sure starting this year was that he was starting on ground with soft in the description. I don’t want any excuses.

“If the horse were not to turn up, you would have to accept that the horse did what he did as a three-year-old at the highest level and that was that – but on the evidence of what we have seen at home this year, we have been very pleased with him as a physical and just in his demeanour, and I think he has shown you guys out there this morning he has let himself down there.

“The plan is to take a look at Newbury on Saturday with the ground being there to suit him.”

While Hurricane Lane holds several Group One entries, Appleby confirmed the Arc will again be his major target, adding: “The only reason this horse has stayed in training is to work back from an Arc.

“I want to make sure we tick all the right boxes and give him the best opportunity to get there. I don’t want to be there mid-season running on ground he doesn’t want and then telling myself I’ve made a mistake.

“The Arc is our long-term plan and he will be campaigned accordingly around that.”

Appleby also provided an upbeat bulletin on the progress of his 2021 Derby hero Adayar, who remains on course to make his return in the Gordon Richard Stakes at Sandown on Friday week.

He said: “Adayar is in great form and he has been over to Waterhall (gallop) and done all our preparations pre-season and he has delighted us over there.

“His target is the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. We go to Sandown with it very much as a trial, but I would be disappointed if this horse is not a big player there.

“We are very much on the front foot this season as this time last year, unfortunately our dream had gone for the first half of the season, which became frustrating watching all those good races go by.

“He showed that he was worth our patience at the back end there winning at Doncaster, which was more of an organised gallop, before running a courageous race to finish second in the Champion Stakes on ground that we know is not his ideal.

“We are very much looking forward to Sandown next week.”

Appleby is keen for Adayar to win a Group One over 10 furlongs to go with his Derby and King George wins over a mile and a half to enhance his future value at stud.

“To start with he will be campaigned over a mile and a quarter because of his stallion CV. In this day and age, they want to see a bit more speed on the page,” he added.

“What he achieved in his three-year-old career, winning the Derby and King George, was fantastic and everyone was delighted. From a commercial point of view, everyone would like to see that mile and a quarter stamped.

“I think it is a trip that is well within his compass – he has always been a very strong traveller in his races.

“Epsom and Ascot were fantastic results for the horse and the team, but I’m pretty confident he will be putting a Group One 10-furlong tag around his neck this year.”