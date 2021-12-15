I K Brunel steams to Newbury success

Olly Murphy was delighted to have engineered a successful plan with I K Brunel at Newbury

The Stratford trainer deliberately targeted the Prodec Networks Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase as the sponsors co-own the seven-year-old with the McNeill Family.

I K Brunel (100-30) left it late to nail Colonial Dreams on what was his second start since returning from 226 days off the track.

He tackled the leader at the final fence and got the better of the battle by a neck under Adrian Heskin.

“It was nice to get him back on track. He’s a horse we’ve finally worked has to be very fresh. He got a good ride off Adrian Heskin,” said Murphy.

It was nice the owners were able to win their own prize money back. They sponsored the race. It was a well-executed plan and it was great he won and all the owners were there as well

“It was nice the owners were able to win their own prize money back. They sponsored the race. It was a well-executed plan and it was great he won and all the owners were there as well.

“We’ll freshen him up and we’ll look for a handicap chase in about six weeks.”

Trainer Fergal O’Brien and jockey Paddy Brennan continued their excellent season by completing a double with Pull Again Green and Poetic Music.

Pull Again Green (100-30) capitalised on a final-flight mistake by Wonderwall to land the Betvictor Wishes Everyone A Merry Christmas EBF Stallions “NH” Novices’ Hurdle Qualifier.

Paddy Brennan drives Pull Again Green to victory in the Betvictor Wishes Everyone A Merry Christmas EBF Stallions “NH” Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

The five-year-old got away from the last well to win by two and a quarter lengths.

Poetic Music (10-11 favourite) looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut for the O’Brien team in the Lengthen The Odds At BetVictor Fillies’ “Junior” Open National Hunt Flat Race.

The three-year-old filly had a 7lb penalty for an opening success at Market Rasen for John Butler but she overcame that with a strong finish to beat Miss Curiosity by two and a half lengths.

Forever William outstayed his rivals to make a successful debut over jumps in the BetVictor Loyalty Club Juvenile Hurdle.

Forever William (left) takes the lead to win the BetVictor Loyalty Club Juvenile Hurdle at Newbury (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

After eight failed attempts on the Flat, Alan King’s three-year-old had an instant impact when switching disciplines as he swept to a cosy victory.

Forever William (6-1) jumped into the lead three out and ran on well to score by four and a quarter lengths from Dr T J Eckleburg in the hands of Tom Cannon.

I Am Maximus (2-5 favourite) landed the odds in smooth fashion to get off the mark at the second attempt over jumps in the Prodec Networks Maiden Hurdle for trainer Nicky Henderson and jockey Nico de Boinville.

I Am Maximus was cut to 20-1 from 25-1 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham with Paddy Power.