Iberian could tackle Listed company at Ascot

Charlie Hills could send smart prospect Iberian to Ascot next weekend as he builds towards “bigger and better things”.

The Lope De Vega juvenile produced a sparkling debut win at Newbury, where he travelled strongly in an extended six-furlong novice and led easily with two furlongs to run.

He just had to be shaken up to score by Rossa Ryan and shot to the top of the pecking order at a yard brimming with smart youngsters.

Iberian was due to have his second start in the Group Two Superlative Stakes, won by City Of Troy, who is now favourite for next year’s 2000 Guineas.

However, the rain-softened ground saw the Teme Valley and Ballylinch Stud-owned colt withdrawn.

Hills is now eyeing the Listed Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes over seven furlongs on the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth II Stakes card.

“We pulled him out at Newmarket because of the rain,” said Hills.

“I’m not sure where we will go, but we might look at Ascot – the Pat Eddery, what used to be known as the Winkfield Stakes.

“He is absolutely fine. He’s done well since his debut and he looks a nice horse to me.

“We will see how we go, take it one step at a time and hope he goes on to bigger and better things.”