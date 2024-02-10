Iberico Lord outbattles Betfair rivals at Newbury
Iberico Lord came out on top for Nico de Boinville and Nicky Henderson in the Betfair Hurdle.
In a field of 21, the bay was an 11-2 chance to give Henderson a sixth victory in the race and land himself another big handicap after taking the Greatwood in November.
Under a neat ride from De Boinville, the six-year-old was always handy and was one of a handful in contention over the final flight.
He landed marginally behind 28-1 shot L’Eau Du Sud but battled all the way to the line to score by an eventual two and a quarter lengths.
