10 February 2024

Iberico Lord outbattles Betfair rivals at Newbury

By NewsChain Sport
10 February 2024

Iberico Lord came out on top for Nico de Boinville and Nicky Henderson in the Betfair Hurdle.

In a field of 21, the bay was an 11-2 chance to give Henderson a sixth victory in the race and land himself another big handicap after taking the Greatwood in November.

Under a neat ride from De Boinville, the six-year-old was always handy and was one of a handful in contention over the final flight.

He landed marginally behind 28-1 shot L’Eau Du Sud but battled all the way to the line to score by an eventual two and a quarter lengths.

