Ici La Reine seeking Nickel Coin crown

Warren Greatrex’s Ici La Reine will look to add to her unbeaten record in familiar silks at Aintree.

The five-year-old has won both of her starts to date, taking bumper contests on the all-weather at Newcastle in both January and February.

Her Aintree outing will be her first on turf as she steps up to Grade Two level to contest the Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

“She’s come on nicely since her last win, I’ve been very happy with her since,” said Greatrex.

“She’s been away for a racecourse gallop. The two wins she has have been on the all-weather and I thought a bit more experience wouldn’t do her any harm.

“She went very nicely through there, she’s definitely improving and I don’t think what we’ve seen so far is her limit.

“I think there’s more to come and a fast-run race will really suit her.”

Jonjo O’Neill jr will take the ride at Aintree, but conditional Dylan Kitts was aboard for the filly’s two wins to date and Greatrex was heartened by the efforts he had to go to to pull her up.

“In both races she’s won, what I’ve liked is that Dylan has struggled to pull her up both times,” he said.

“There’s plenty left, I think there’s a huge run in her and I’m excited about it. At Newcastle we were only the touching the surface, there’s lots in the tank.”

Ici La Reine is a well-bred daughter of Presenting, related on the dam side to Greatrex’s popular Graded performer La Bague Au Roi – with the two horses niece and aunt in human terms.

La Bague Au Roi was seventh in the same race in 2016 for the same owners and Greatrex considers Ici La Reine a step ahead in her progression comparatively.

“She’s got big shoes to fill but she looks very exciting, at this stage there wouldn’t be a lot between them,” he said.

“This filly would actually be a bit stronger La Bague Au Roi was at this age.

“I’m excited to get her out and I think she’ll put up a good show.”