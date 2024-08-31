Ides Of March strolls to Round Tower success

Ides Of March enhanced his already fine reputation with a comprehensive win in the Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh.

Fourth at the first attempt back in June, Ides Of March then suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of stablemate The Lion In Winter on his second start, with that rival going on to land the Acomb Stakes at York.

Ides Of March finally opened his account at the third time of asking over six furlongs at this track earlier in the month and Aidan O’Brien opted to stick to the sprint trip for this Group Three task.

Ridden with supreme confidence by Ryan Moore, Ides Of March travelled well through the early stages before asserting his authority in the last two furlongs.

The 2-5 favourite passed the post with three-and-a-quarter lengths to spare over Usdi Atohi with Rudi’s Apple nearly two lengths further back in third.

Ides Of March holds a clutch of autumn entries but O’Brien has pinpointed the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes on September 28 as a likely target.

“He was professional and grew up a lot from the last day,” said O’Brien.

I'm delighted and we'll look at the Middle Park with him now

“I’m delighted and we’ll look at the Middle Park with him now. He’s a powerful, fast horse and he finds it easy to go quick. He’s big and he’s strong.

“He was going very easy through the race before Ryan started to let him go.

“I think he’s versatile (ground-wise). Wootton Bassetts handle soft ground as well and he handles fast ground very easy, he’s a very good mover.

“The mare (his dam Nickname) was a very good mare in America (Grade One winner).”