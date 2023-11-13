IJF pledges to support Graham Lee throughout recovery

Injured Jockeys Fund president Sir Anthony McCoy and vice-president Jack Berry have issued a joint-statement underlining the organisation’s support for Graham Lee, however long his recuperation takes.

McCoy shared the weighing room with Lee during the 47-year-old’s first part of his career, during which he was a Grand National-winning jump jockey.

Lee then turned his attentions the Flat, where he won an Ascot Gold Cup on Trip To Paris and the Nunthorpe on Alpha Delphini.

It emerged on Sunday that the injuries Lee suffered in a fall at Newcastle on Friday were very serious, with an MRI scan showing an unstable cervical fracture which was causing damage to his spinal cord.

The statement read: “Like everyone in racing, we at the Injured Jockeys Fund are all devastated with the news of the injuries Graham Lee sustained from his horrific fall at Newcastle on Friday.

“All our thoughts are with Graham, his wife Becky, and their family.

“As bad as Graham’s injuries are, please do rest assured that our team at the IJF will look after his needs to assist him in his recovery and predicament for as long as it takes.

“Whatever help he and his family needs, we will be there to provide it.”

Julie Harrington, the chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, also sent her best wishes.

She said: “We are shocked to hear the distressing news regarding the injuries suffered by Graham Lee. Our thoughts are with his family and friends and the whole sport is praying for one of its finest ambassadors.

“We are doing everything we can to support Graham and his family, and we ask that everyone respect the privacy of his family at this time.”