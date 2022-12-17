Il Est Francais sticking to challenges in France for now

Il Est Francais will not be heading to the Cheltenham Festival and will be saved for a spring campaign in France, trainer Tom George has confirmed.

The exciting Karaktar gelding has quickly become France’s top four-year-old hurdler and is unbeaten in four starts this year.

Under James Reveley, he powered to success in the Grade One Prix Renaud du Vivier over an extended two miles and three furlongs in heavy ground at Auteuil last month, proving eight lengths too good for his nearest rival.

Il Est Francais, owned by Richard Kelvin-Hughes in partnership with Nicolas de Lageneste, who bred the horse at Haras De Saint-Voir, signalled his potential when finishing second in a top-class bumper last November.

He has subsequently gone from strength to strength over hurdles and will remain in France, with George’s son, Noel, soon to take out a trainer’s licence at the family’s satellite yard in Chantilly.

Slad-based George said: “He is going to be aimed for a spring campaign in France as we feel that is necessary.

“He will stay in France for the spring and he will be aimed at the French Champion Hurdle – that is what his big target will be in June. Then we will go chasing the season after.”

Any plans to head to the big British festival meetings have been put on the back burner, however.

George added: “The French Champion Hurdle is our target and he is probably going to have two prep races before that.

“It was a decision made between Richard Kelvin-Hughes, Nicolas de Lageneste, Noel and myself. We have talked about it and decided that for the future of the horse, that is the best thing to do.

“He has got the world at his feet. He is the highest-rated four-year-old that France has seen for a long time. He is the highest-rated four-year-old anywhere.

“Anything he achieves over hurdles will be a bonus. He is very much a chaser.

“He jumps hurdles like fences, but the French hurdles are like fences, so that’s the reason why he won’t be running over hurdles in England. There is no reason or need for him to do that.

“And the money over there is so big, that comes into it as well. We just felt there were a combination of factors and we will make the best of where we are at the moment and look forward to seeing him over fences in due course.”