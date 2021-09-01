Illustrating goes for Group Three gold at ParisLongchamp

Glorious Goodwood winner Illustrating heads to France in a belated bid for Group-race glory at ParisLongchamp on Thursday.

Successful on her racecourse debut at Catterick in early June, Karl Burke’s filly subsequently finished seventh in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot before rediscovering the winning trail in a conditions event on the Sussex Downs in late July.

A late setback robbed connections of a tilt at the Group Two Lowther Stakes over six furlongs at York last month, meaning she instead sticks to five in the Group Three Prix d’Arenberg.

Burke said: “She kicked herself and knocked her elbow, which was very frustrating.

“She was pretty sore on it for 48 hours. We were very disappointed to miss York as we thought she was going there with a really good chance.

“She’s great now. We were stepping up to six furlongs for the Lowther, but we’re looking to get the black type with her now and as she showed at Goodwood, she’s not short of speed.

“The extra travelling and things is never ideal with two-year-olds, but fingers crossed she arrives there in good form – if she does, she goes there with a great chance.”

Illustrating is joined by stablemate Guilded, who Burke feels should not be dismissed lightly.

Although still a maiden after five career starts, the daughter of Mastercraftsman has finished second in the Hilary Needler Trophy at Beverley and a close-up fourth in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury.

Karl Burke saddles two runners in the Prix d’Arenberg (Dan Abraham/PA) (PA Wire)

She was a little disappointing on her most recent journey south for Newbury’s St Hugh’s Stakes, however.

“Guilded is an improving filly,” Burke added.

“I was disappointed with her at Newbury last time. She got a little bit far back and didn’t show her usual dash, but she’s trained really well going into this.

She wouldn't be a million miles behind Illustrating on homework

“I’m looking forward to seeing her run and hopefully we can get some black type with her as well.

“She wouldn’t be a million miles behind Illustrating on homework and she looks in really good shape.”

Guilded is one of two runners for the successful Nick Bradley Racing team along with the George Boughey-trained Corazon, who steps up in class after winning on her second career start at Lingfield.

The British challenge is completed by three-time winner Canonized, who has finished third behind Illustrating at Goodwood and fourth in the St Hugh’s Stakes on her last couple of outings for William Haggas.