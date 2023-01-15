Impaire Et Passe jets home in Moscow Flyer

Impaire Et Passe’s reputation continues to grow after an unchallenged success in the SkyBet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

The five-year-old had a French bumper win under his belt before joining Willie Mullins’ stable for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, after which he won a Naas maiden hurdle by 18 lengths in December.

That performance left him the 1-3 favourite in a small-field renewal of the two-mile Moscow Flyer, a price that was substantiated when the gelding strolled home six and a half lengths ahead under Paul Townend.

As a result Impaire Et Passe has been trimmed in the market for both the Supreme and the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival, becoming a 6-1 chance for both races with Betfair and Paddy Power.

“He was very good, he showed a good turn of foot. As we said after Naas, he doesn’t show us that at home,” Townend said of the Grade Two victory.

“I was very happy with him there, he jumped like a buck and the only hurdle he was slow at was the last when he was in front, but he picked up nicely at the back of it again.

“The worry was coming back in trip but he showed pace today.

“I don’t know (how good he is) because we can’t get him to do it at home to be honest, but he keeps doing it on the track.

“I think he’s very smart and he gave me a great feel today.”

Townend also added that the Dublin Racing Festival may come a bit too quickly for the horse, saying: “I don’t know if Willie normally comes here and goes to the Dublin Racing Festival.

“I’d say this is the one instead of it, but wherever he goes I wouldn’t mind being on his back.”