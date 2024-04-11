Impaire Et Passe pips Bob Olinger and survives inquiry
Impaire Et Passe had to survive a lengthy stewards’ inquiry before being declared the winner of the William Hill Aintree Hurdle.
Willie Mullins’ evens favourite rounded the final bend on the bridle but did not run straight to the line as both Langer Dan and Bob Olinger threw down their challenges in what was a thrilling finish to the Grade One contest.
Impaire Et Passe appeared to cross Langer Dan’s path after the last, while Bob Olinger also seemed to drift inwards on the run to the line, leaving Langer Dan sandwiched between them.
The judge was required to split the trio as they crossed the line, with Impaire Et Passe coming home a nose in front of Bob Olinger, with Langer Dan a further short head back in third,
A stewards’ inquiry was soon called, but Impaire Et Passe was eventually confirmed the victor.
