Impervious in a different league at Punchestown

Colm Murphy’s top-class mare Impervious sauntered to success in the Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Chase at Punchestown to remain unbeaten over fences.

The seven-year-old had taken her winning spree to four in the Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and her fifth victory could not have been any easier.

Tracking long-time leader Instit – one of three Willie Mullins-trained runners in the field of six – Brian Hayes’ mount cruised upsides three out when the leader blundered and quickly put daylight between herself and her toiling rivals.

Foot-perfect throughout the two miles and five furlongs of the Grade Two contest, the 8-11 favourite was eased to an 11-length triumph, with Instit holding off stablemate Allegorie De Vassy to claim second.

Murphy said: “She’s been an absolute revelation and it’s amazing how much she has improved from run to run. She’s stronger now than she was on any day during the year.

“She has loads of options and we can dream away for the summer. She can go up or down in trip, it doesn’t matter to her. She’s just a proper one.

“I’m sure JP(McManus) and Frank (Berry) will have a plan for her and she’ll slot in with the rest of theirs. We’re more than happy to go along with that.

“She seems to be settling better, she’s not as hard on herself and she’s making life easier for everyone.

“Every year when you come back here after Cheltenham you are afraid of what mark Cheltenham has left on them. On the evidence there she seems to be getting better.

“Hopefully she’ll keep improving, she’s learning a lot and settled better today.”

Murphy knows all about championship performers, having been responsible for the brilliantly tough hurdler Brave Inca.

He added: “She’s pure genuine and she’ll do her best for you. Without an exaggeration she would go through a wall for you. If you pointed her at it there is no doubt she’d take it on for you.

“You don’t come across too many of them too often, but when you do they are pretty special and she seems to be one of those.

“It’s nice to have her and it’s nice pressure to have. It’s nice to come here rather than going for an 80-95 down the country.”

Hayes said: “It doesn’t seem to matter whatever trip. She won over two miles down in Cork and two (miles) five (furlongs) today. She seems to go easy whatever gallop we are going

“She always picks up for a finish and finds more.”