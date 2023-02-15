Impulsive One another winner for in-form Souede and Munir colours

Daryl Jacob delivered Impulsive One with a perfectly-timed run to win the Frank Dawn 90th Birthday Celebration Handicap Hurdle at Wetherby.

Jacob and his bosses, owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, have been enjoying a fine season with the likes of El Fabiolo and Blue Lord with Willie Mullins in Ireland, but they are still having a steady stream of winners in the UK.

Old favourite Messire Des Obeaux was another to benefit from a well-judged Jacob ride at Warwick on Saturday and Nicky Henderson’s Impulsive One (6-1) relished the longer trip, getting up deep inside the final furlong to beat pace-setting Progressive by a head.

“He picked up well. It was a middling race and we went no gallop, I was hoping today we’d go a good pace but we went no gallop,” said Jacob.

“You have to ride him that way, be patient and deliver him as late as possible.

“I missed the last but fair play to him, he picked up well.”

Another ride worthy of note was that of Patrick Cowley who made all the running on Whistleinthedark (evens) in the Racing TV In Stunning HD Novices’ Chase.

A promising type for Laura Morgan, he looked in control for much of the race – bar the two fences down the back straight when Cowley lost his irons.

Thankfully it was not for long and he easily saw off Donald McCain’s Since Day One, with the beaten trainer believing the market leader was possibly running too soon after finishing third in the Grade Two Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster.

“It was a bad bit of riding on my behalf. It wasn’t as if he made a mistake or anything my foot just fell out really,” said Cowley.

“It was a bit hair-raising for the next couple of fences but once I got the irons back it was fine, he stayed straight.

“The saddle slipped a little as well but all credit to the horse, he stayed straight.

“First time out he made a few novicey mistakes but he’s done nothing but improve since then, he’s settling much better and with that he’s seeing out his races much better. I think he’s a horse on the improve.”

Brian Hughes had his customary winner but trainer Toby Bulgin is not a normal source of his success with the Norfolk-based handler celebrating his first winner of his career through Solar Sovereign (9-4) in the wetherbyracing.co.uk Novices’ Hurdle.

Hughes said: “Two runs ago he had quite a good run around here. I suppose he’s a point-to-point winner.

“I didn’t go overly quick, he had a good look around in front but he picked up well when the others came to him. He could be a nice horse over fences.”

Lucinda Russell’s Bois Guillbert (7-2) maintained her excellent start to the week in the Visit Irish Bloodstock Sales With ITM Junior ‘National Hunt’ Hurdle.

A treble at Ayr on Tuesday ensured Russell continues to operate at a very healthy strike-rate for the month.

Jonjo O’Neill is another trainer going well and Prince Escalus (4-1) enjoyed the drop in class in the Racing TV Handicap Chase when scoring under his son and namesake.