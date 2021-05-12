Inaugural National Racehorse Week to take place in September

A nationwide week-long celebration of racehorses will take place for the first time in September.

The inaugural National Racehorse Week will be held from September 12-19, with the aim of hailing the equine participants in the sport as well as highlighting the levels of care provided by trainers and grooms.

The existing ARC Malton Open Day and the Henry Cecil Open Weekend in Newmarket, as well as the Epsom and Middleham Open Days, will bookend the week – with organisers encouraging trainers across the country and outside of the main training centres to open their doors to the public.

A programme of virtual events will also be available, while the education charity Racing to School will promote the week across its beneficiary schools, colleges and Pony Clubs, with some activity days planned at training yards for groups of young people.

National Racehorse Week is the culmination of an idea from trainer Richard Phillips to create a single event across the racing industry in praise of the thoroughbred – with funding by the Racing Foundation, the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust and Great British Racing, who will lead in the delivery of the project along with the National Trainers Federation.

Phillips said: “I am delighted to see the idea of National Racehorse Week spring into life.

“It truly is a fantastic opportunity for our wonderful owners, staff, trainers and jockeys to come together for a common love of the racehorse and a chance to show the public and policy makers that racing has absolutely nothing to hide.

“Racing has a great story to tell, so let’s get it out there and tell it.”

Rupert Arnold, chief executive of the NTF, added: “As we developed the plan for National Racehorse Week over the last six months, there has been overwhelming and enthusiastic support from trainers. Everyone wants a chance to show their respect for the racehorses to whom they give such exceptional care.

“I am confident that trainers and their staff, who forge such a close bond with their horses, will grasp the opportunity provided by National Racehorse Week.

“The National Trainers Federation looks forward to encouraging and supporting them.”