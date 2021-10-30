Indefatigable delivers in bet365 Hurdle
Paul Webber’s Indefatigable became the third mare in five years to win the bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby
Registered as the West Yorkshire Hurdle, the race gives the top-class staying hurdlers an early chance to get back in action and this time it was former champion Paisley Park who attracted most of the pre-race attention.
While Emma Lavelle’s nine-year-old hit his customary flat spot going down the back straight, he did stay on over the last quarter of a mile to finish a respectable third, but the bird had flown by then.
Daryl Jacob had ridden a patient race on Indefatigable, who herself had won at the Cheltenham Festival in 2020, and took up the running at the second last.
However, Harry Skelton had stalked her into the straight on Proschema, who briefly looked to be travelling better.
Webber had sent Indefatigable to Pontefract for a race on the Flat, which she won, earlier this month, though and that fitness told as she came away to win two and three-quarter lengths with two and a half lengths back to Paisley Park.
Roksana 12 months ago and the Fergal O’Brien-trained Colin’s Sister in 2017 are the other mares to recently take the prize.
