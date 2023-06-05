Indestructible will bid to get back on track at Royal Ascot

Karl Burke’s Craven winner Indestructible will aim to leave a disappointing showing in the 2000 Guineas behind him when he heads to Royal Ascot for the St James’s Palace Stakes.

The Kodiac colt was an ultra-consistent performer when trained by Michael O’Callaghan as a juvenile, chasing home Chaldean in both the Acomb and the Champagne Stakes last term, and threw his hat in the ring for the opening Classic of the summer when striking first time out for Burke in the Craven.

However, testing ground at Newmarket on 2000 Guineas day blunted any chance he had of figuring as old rival Chaldean took home the spoils and Indestructible’s connections are now hoping for a sounder surface when they lock horns for a fourth time at the Royal meeting.

“He’s come out of the Guineas very well,” said Tom Pennington, racing and operations manager for owners Amo Racing.

“The ground probably didn’t play to his strengths at Newmarket. We’ve always said he is not a soft ground horse and it was decent ground when he won the Craven.

“He’s in decent form and is working well, Karl is happy with him, and it is all systems go for the St James’s Palace at Royal Ascot.

“Quick ground round a bend should see him at his best, he’s a nice horse and you don’t do what he did in the Craven without being a nice horse. I think getting on better ground will see him replicate what he did at Newmarket in the Craven.

“You can’t knock his form and his only disappointing run before the Guineas was when he was second to Chaldean at Doncaster last season. The ground was hock deep that day as well and he’s just not as effective on that sort of ground. He’s much better on a sound surface.”