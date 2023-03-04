Indiana Jones scoops Flyingbolt glory

Indiana Jones made the leap to Grade Three glory as he claimed the PS Supplies Doors & Floors Flyingbolt Novice Chase at Navan.

Mouse Morris’ charge had taken nine attempts to get off the mark over fences, failing to complete on three occasion in the 2021-22 season.

However, he struck gold at Punchestown last month and supplemented that 10-length verdict with a game success over Ha D’Or in the hands of Darragh O’Keeffe.

Ha D’Or, one of two runners for Willie Mullins along with third-placed Flame Bearer, relinquished the lead to Indiana Jones at the last fence, with both producing less than fluent leaps. But it was Indiana Jones who recovered best of the pair to win by two lengths at odds of 15-2.

Morris said: “He’s a huge horse. I’m not sure where he goes now, the race at Thurles (Grade Three Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase, March 18) would be an option and is probably more than likely where he’ll go.

“He took some purlers of falls last season and ‘Puppy’ (Robbie Power) did a great job with him, he went up to his for a while. The girls in the yard also did a lot of ground work at home with him.

“It’s an unbelievable family (Indiana Jones is a half-brother to Mighty Potter and French Dynamite) and there are still two young ones running around.

“It was hard to work out Mullins’ horses today as they ran so bad the last day. I thought if they might not be on song, we might have a squeak.

“I know we had a bit to find on ratings, but a graded race is a graded race and it was a nice pot.”

Earlier on the card, We Got This recorded a shock 100-1 win when making a successful debut in the Wesco Electrical Mares Maiden Hurdle.

Representing local trainer Finbar Hand, the five-year-old grabbed the lead in sight of the post and held off Broomfield Bijou for jockey Paddy O’Brien.

Hand said: “I really fancied her, all her work has been really good. I’m absolutely delighted for the owner/breeder Maura (McGuinness), who is a long-time friend of mine.

I've just four in training, but they are four nice horses

“We might look at something at Fairyhouse over Easter for her, over maybe two and a half mile. Paddy said not to go two again and they went plenty fast enough early there.

“We might go the novice route, there is a lot of improvement in this mare. I wouldn’t be happy with her coat today, with a bit of heat coming she’ll turn inside out.

“I’ve just four in training, but they are four nice horses.”