04 January 2022

Indy Five primed for Veterans’ assignment at Sandown

By NewsChain Sport
04 January 2022

David Dennis reports Indy Five to be in prime condition ahead of the £100,000 Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Sandown on Saturday.

The 12-year-old warmed up for the final of the Veterans’ Series with a comfortable all-the-way win over three miles at Doncaster four weeks ago.

“He’s in good form. He won nicely at Doncaster. He qualified for the final on Saturday at Chepstow on his first run of the season but the ground was probably a bit too quick for him that day,” said Dennis.

“Now the ground is quite a bit slower that would help him. He seems in good order.”

Indy Five was handed a 7lb rise for his Doncaster success but that does not worry Dennis.

“The handicapper stuck him up 7lb but he did drop him before that for his two prior runs, so he’s back up to a mark where he was competitive before,” added the Worcestershire trainer.

“I’d be happy where he is on his handicap mark anyway.”

