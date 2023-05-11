Infinite Cosmos headlines top-class possibles list for Musidora
There could be a stellar cast for the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes which headlines day one of York’s Dante meeting, with Sir Michael Stoute’s Oaks contender Infinite Cosmos among the 16 possibles.
The daughter of Sea The Stars is disputing second-favouritism for the Epsom Classic on June 2 following an impressive display at Newmarket over Guineas weekend and the Freemason Lodge handler knows what it takes to win this contest having landed the recognised Oaks trial on eight occasions previously.
Andrew Balding’s Sea Of Roses interestingly got the better of Infinite Cosmos at Doncaster on debut and forms part of the possible opposition, which could also include Ralph Beckett’s highly-regarded Juddmonte filly Bluestocking and Jack Channon’s wide-margin Newbury maiden winner Gather Ye Rosebuds.
Further spice is added to the mix by Fillies’ Mile second and third Novakai and Bright Diamond, who both represent Karl Burke, while Richard Fahey’s Oh So Sharp Stakes scorer Midnight Mile is another bringing top-class two-year-old form to the table and has the potential to land a blow for local Yorkshire handlers.
Defending champion Highfield Princess features in the confirmations for the 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes.
John Quinn’s six-year-old was one of the stars of last season and not only won this contest by nearly three lengths, but returned to the Knavesmire to land the Nunthorpe later in the campaign.
Others that could line up in the six-furlong event include Australian raider The Astrologist, who is being prepared for a Royal Ascot tilt following his narrow defeat in the Al Quoz Sprint, Roger Varian’s Dragon Symbol and Roger Teal’s Oxted who has not been seen since the summer of 2021.
