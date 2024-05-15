Infinite Cosmos primed for Middleton return

Infinite Cosmos will command plenty of attention in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies’ Stakes at York on Thursday, falling as she does into the bracket of one who could thrive as an older horse under the expert guidance of Sir Michael Stoute.

Lightly-raced with just four outings to her name, the daughter of Sea The Stars was third in the Musidora Stakes at this meeting 12 months ago but was forced to miss Royal Ascot and did not reappear until Yarmouth in September.

She was beaten there by Godolphin’s Sapphire Seas, but was perfectly entitled to be rusty after her time off and in any case ran with promise for the future.

“Free Wind and Bluestocking are obviously the form fillies, but the boss has his horses in good form and hopefully there is plenty more to come from Infinite Cosmos as a four-year-old,” her jockey Ryan Moore told Betfair.

“You’d hope there is progression in her after just the four starts, and she comes into this in good form at home.

“I’m happy with her. I think the track will suit her, as will the recent rain.”

Free Wind defends her title for John and Thady Gosden, with her liking for the track confirmed when running Warm Heart to a head in the Yorkshire Oaks at the Ebor meeting.

The Ralph Beckett-trained Bluestocking was fourth in that race and went on to be runner-up on British Champions Day at Ascot, while the aforementioned Sapphire Seas takes on Infinite Cosmos again.

Charlie Appleby’s filly was most recently seen finishing second to stablemate English Rose in the Balanchine in Dubai in February.

Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “Sapphire Seas had a little break after her run in Dubai and looks great heading into this. She has a bit to find on the ratings, but stepping back up in trip should suit and she deserves to be in the field. We hope that she can be competitive.”

Novus represents Gary and Josh Moore, with last year’s Oaks third Caernarfon taking her chance for Jack Channon.