Inisherin heads 12 chasing July Cup crown
Inisherin will face 11 rivals as he tackles older horses for the first time in Saturday’s My Pension Expert July Cup at Newmarket.
Kevin Ryan’s speedster ran with credit in the 2000 Guineas earlier in the season but has proved a revelation since reverting to sprinting.
He inflicted a first career defeat on Vandeek in the Sandy Lane at Haydock before putting up an imperious display in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and he is now aiming to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Shaquille, who won the same Ascot race before July Cup glory.
Vandeek will take him on again with connections expecting a bold show, despite being forced to miss Ascot with a minor setback.
River Tiber, last year’s Coventry Stakes winner, was third in the Irish Guineas before finishing down the field in the Jersey Stakes at Ascot but Aidan O’Brien now returns him to a sprint trip.
Clive Cox’s Jasour, a winner at this meeting last year in the July Stakes and third in the Commonwealth Cup, is the fourth and final three-year-old lining up.
The older brigade is led by Ed Bethell’s Regional, winner of Haydock’s Sprint Cup last season and beaten no more than a length in both his outings to date this year.
Kinross will have his supporters after a fine comeback at Newcastle, while Charlie Hills runs two in dual Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner Khaadem and Mitbaahy.
Swingalong, beaten half a length by Khaadem at Ascot, will aim to go one better for Karl Burke.
Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Mill Stream, Tim Easterby’s durable Art Power and the Charlie Fellowes-trained Vadream complete the list.
